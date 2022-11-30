Documents related to Cook County hospital system protocols for informing law enforcement about unaccompanied gunshot wound patients are not exempt under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the Illinois Supreme Court ruled in a case filed by the Chicago Sun-Times.The high court ruled 6-1 that the documents were not exempt under sections of FOIA that relate to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and other private information barred from disclosure. Justice Michael J. Burke delivered the judgment …