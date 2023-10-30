The parents of a child who sustained a severe brain injury due to an alleged negligently delayed cesarean section can pursue a malpractice claim, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 3rd District Appellate Court ruled that while the trial court correctly found that the defendants — an OB-GYN and a hospital — did not have an apparent agency relationship, a genuine issue of material fact remains regarding an implied agency relationship.One concurring justice wrote that certain pieces of evidence do not …