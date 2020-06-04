A detainee who took a prison caseworker hostage at knifepoint does not have a claim of excessive force against an officer who helped rescue the victim, a federal judge held.

In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger granted summary judgment in favor of Lt. Carl Williams of the Federal Bureau of Prisons in a lawsuit filed by Carleous Darrell Clay.

The undisputed evidence shows Williams used reasonable force in his encounter with Clay in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, Seeger held.

He wrote the due process clause applies to a pretrial detainee’s claim of excessive force.

The detainee must show that the “force purposely or knowingly used against him was objectively unreasonable” in order to prevail on the claim, Seeger wrote, quoting Kingsley v. Hendrickson, 135 S. Ct. 2466 (2015).

Quoting Kingsley, he wrote the evidence is examined “from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, including what the officer knew at the time, not with the 20/20 vision of hindsight.”

That means the force used must be reasonable in light of the circumstances, Seeger wrote.

“Officers do not have the luxury of time, and they do not act in an adrenaline-free environment,” he wrote. “Officers must make split-second decisions about the use of force in tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving environments.”

In Clay’s case, Seeger wrote, the circumstances weigh in favor of a finding of reasonableness.

“In fact, the balancing is so lopsided that no reasonable jury could find in Clay’s favor,” he wrote.

In September 2015, Clay kidnapped a Michigan woman when she discovered him burglarizing her home.

Clay raped the woman, choked her until she passed out and set her on fire. The woman survived but was left with severe and permanent injuries.

Clay was arrested and held in the Metropolitan Correctional Center while waiting to go to trial in federal court.

In April 2017, Clay went into the caseworker’s office and made a complaint about another detainee.

When the caseworker reached for the telephone to make a call about the complaint, Clay told her he had a knife and pushed her to the floor. He then locked himself and the caseworker inside the office.

After the caseworker called for help on her radio, Clay put a homemade knife to her throat and threatened to kill her. He got on the radio and repeated his threat.

Williams and several other officers rushed into the office and saw Clay straddling the caseworker with a knife to her neck. The staff members deployed canisters of pepper spray and pulled Clay off the caseworker.

Clay fought the staff members, but they took the knife from him and handcuffed him. They took him down a set of eight steps, put him in an elevator and provided him with medical treatment before he walked to a segregation cell.

Video from surveillance cameras outside the office shows the rescue took about 90 seconds. Williams himself exited the office about 60 seconds after he entered.

Clay was sentenced to life in prison for his crimes in Michigan and 10 years for his crimes in the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

In September 2017, Clay sued Williams and another officer in federal court in Chicago.

The other officer was never served with process.

U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah, who presided over the case before it was reassigned to Seeger, dismissed all but the excessive force count against Williams.

In his opinion Sunday, Seeger noted Clay acknowledges he was not subjected to excessive force before he was handcuffed.

Seeger rejected the contention that Clay was subjected to excessive force after he was handcuffed.

The evidence does not support Clay’s allegation that Williams directed other officers to drag Clay face-first down the stairs, Seeger wrote.

Surveillance video, he wrote, shows Clay was pulled down the stairs on his back and did not hit his face or head.

And Williams was not among the officers who took Clay down the stairs, Seeger wrote.

The evidence, he wrote, also does not support Clay’s allegation that Williams beat him in the office after he was handcuffed and again outside the elevator.

“The force that Williams allegedly used against Clay in both the office and elevator — hits to the head and torso and restraining Clay with his knees — was very mild in comparison to the overwhelming need for force, in light of the existing danger,” Seeger wrote.

Also, he wrote, Clay suffered only minor abrasions to his head and upper torso.

And Clay’s testimony that he kidnapped the caseworker in a bid to force officers to kill him shows Williams used an appropriate amount of force, Seeger wrote.

“[Clay] admits that his behavior posed such a clear and present danger that lethal force was not only warranted, but the end-goal,” he wrote.

Even if Williams had used excessive force, Seeger continued, he is shielded by qualified immunity.

The courts have not clearly established the amount of force that may be used against hostage-takers, Seeger wrote.

“In fact,” he wrote, “excessive force caselaw arising in non-hostage situations is not specific enough to warn officers about the legality of force used in a hostage situation.”

The case is Carleous Darrell Clay v. Lieutenant Williams, et al., No. 17 C 6461.

Clay, who is incarcerated in the federal prison in Florence, Colo., represents himself in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gina E. Brock is the lead attorney for Williams.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman could not be reached for comment.