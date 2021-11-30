SPRINGFIELD — Illinois House Democratic Leader Greg Harris said Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022 and will step down from the General Assembly after eight terms in office.Harris, 66, of Chicago, is LGBTQ and advanced gay rights, health care reform and social service funding.“I think it was just, it was just time. At the end of this term, I’ll have been there in the General Assembly, 16 years. And that just seemed to be a good amount of time,” Harris said during a phone interview.Harris said he would finish the …