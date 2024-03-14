SPRINGFIELD – A panel of Illinois lawmakers began hearing testimony Wednesday on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposals for sweeping changes in the state’s health insurance industry.The changes, which Pritzker first unveiled in his State of the State address in February, would limit the ability of companies to deny claims or steer patients toward cheaper, and possibly less effective, treatments. They are contained in an amendment to House Bill 5395.They include banning prior authorization requirements for people …