The Illinois House passed 41 bills to the Senate Tuesday ahead of a scheduled Friday deadline.The measures included a ban on polystyrene food containers, bills focusing on gender inclusivity in state law and a requirement that expectant parents have a “duty” to split pregnancy-related costs, including for abortions.Below are a few of the measures that passed, all of which will require Senate approval and a signature from the governor to become law.South suburban airportThe long-debated idea of building a cargo …