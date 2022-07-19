WASHINGTON — The U.S. House prepared to vote Tuesday on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservative Americans.With a robust but lopsided debate, Democrats argued intensely in favor of enshrining marriage equality in federal law, while Republicans steered clear of openly rejecting gay marriage. Instead, leading GOP lawmakers portrayed the bill as unnecessary …