After being diagnosed with ALS in 2017, Brian S. Wallach resolved to use his experience in the courtroom and presidential politics to advocate for life-saving treatment answers for others suffering from the progressive neurological disease.Wallach, 42, has two young daughters and posts about his challenges and victories with the degenerative disease to his more than 138,000 followers on Twitter, often reflecting tenderly on the day and ending with “Good night moon.” Since his diagnosis he has founded a …