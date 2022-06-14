What does it mean, in a practical sense, that a Cook County Circuit judge has ruled the state’s prejudgment interest act unconstitutional? Hyland, etc. v. Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp., et al., No. 17 L 3541, was the first case in the Circuit Court of Cook County to present a motion challenging the constitutionality of the prejudgment interest act.On Sept. 13, 2021, Law Division Presiding Judge James P. Flannery issued an administrative order designating Judge Marcia Maras to hear motions declaring the prejudgment …