An Illinois Department of Corrections parole officer can be suspended for evading a drug test, a state appellate panel ruled, but he should not have been fired because he did not fail a legitimate drug test based on assumptions of marijuana possession.In a non-precedential Rule 23 order, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled Alex Hall, Jr. should not have been terminated from his position as senior parole officer.The panel affirmed the Illinois Civil Service Commission in its decision to suspend Hall for a …