SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday it has initiated an external review of its Bureau of Long-term Care due to delays in investigations of abuse and neglect complaints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.There have been 7,888 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Illinois as of Monday. Of those fatalities, at least 4,319 occurred in long-term care facilities, according to IDPH.IDPH said in a news release that while the abuse and neglect investigations were temporarily halted, the …