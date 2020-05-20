SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker Wednesday doubled back on his emergency rule that would have allowed law enforcement to prosecute “non-essential” businesses if they did not comply with his stay-at-home orders.

The administration plans to withdraw the rule and will instead allow the Illinois General Assembly to enact legislation with “the same intended mechanism,” Pritzker said during his daily press conference.

“Given the importance of what we are trying to do here, we will look to file an additional rule if legislation does not occur,” he said.

The scrapped emergency rule stated that a person who violated those rules would be “subject to penalties set forth in Section 8.1” of the Illinois Department of Public Health Act.

Section 8.1 of the IDPH Act reads: “Whoever violates or refuses to obey any rule or regulation of the Department of Public Health shall be deemed guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.”

Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly, at the same press conference, said businesses receiving a citation would face a civil, not criminal charge, and nobody would face jail time as a result of the citation.

“Let me say from the very beginning, it has been the governor’s intent from day one, that no one be arrested, no one be taken to jail,” Kelly said. “And that is the case today. The Illinois State Police have not taken anybody to jail for violations of the executive order, or for any conditions related to emergency rules promulgated by any agency during the pandemic.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health was scheduled to testify about the rule before the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules, a 12-person committee of state representatives and senators tasked with overseeing emergency rules.

Without additional comments, IDPH Deputy Chief of Staff Joanne Olson confirmed to the committee that the agency would repeal the rule filed last week.

The retraction was the conclusion to a nearly three-hour delay to the start of the meeting, during which the committee’s six Democratic members met behind closed doors.

Sen. Paul M. Schimpf, a Republican from Columbia and of counsel at Stumpf & Gutknecht P.C., called the rule’s repeal a victory for the legislative branch and the separation of powers.

“It’s the General Assembly that needs to assess criminal liability, not the governor through administrative JCAR rules,” Schimpf told reporters after the meeting.

The rule’s withdrawal means JCAR won’t take additional action on it. But, a similar bill could be introduced and passed through the General Assembly.

Sen. Sue Rezin, a Republican from Morris, said that process would be more appropriate than leaving it up to members of a single committee.

“It’s more difficult to take a vote on it versus just saying you support or oppose something,” Rezin said. “So the process is what it needs to be, it’s difficult, it will be messy, but it needs to happen.”

Rezin said she thinks a legislative version of the rule could make it to Pritzker’s desk before the General Assembly adjourns Friday.