The Illinois Equal Justice Foundation launched New Leaf Illinois, a program created to help thousands of Illinois residents remove marijuana related arrests or convictions from their records.The program, announced Thursday, was created by a provision in the 2019 Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act which directed $1.6 million in tax revenue generated by the sales of recreational cannabis products in 2020 to the foundation. Also, $1.46 million of the funds have been distributed as grants to an alliance of 20 legal aid and …