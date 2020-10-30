Illinois schools attempting to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic were thrown a new obstacle this week when the Illinois High School Association announced plans to move forward with the winter sports season against the guidance of the Illinois Department of Public Health.The IHSA announced Wednesday it will conduct the regularly scheduled boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons between Nov. 16 and Feb. 13, requiring players, coaches, and referees wear masks during the games. Games would be limited to teams within the same athletic …