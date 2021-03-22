The Illinois Judges Association and the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism held a three-week CLE series this month on spotting and reducing inequities in the legal system.The program, “Building Confidence in Our Legal System,” was spearheaded by IJA president and Cook County Circuit Judge Diane M. Shelley and included sessions on the criminal courts, civil courtrooms and judicial leadership.“This idea was the result of the social unrest following the murder of George Floyd,” Shelley told the Daily Law …