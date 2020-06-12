Diane M. Shelley

Cook County Circuit Judge Diane M. Shelley, installed last week as president of the Illinois Judges Association, said she views her new role as a public service.

“It’s a big responsibility. We have some great judges. And to be the leader, the president of an organization that has such members, makes you rise to the challenge,” Shelley said in an interview.

“But I’d like to simplify it. Basically, I’m just a public servant. My role as president of the Illinois Judges Association is just an extension of my role as a judge, and that is to serve the public. I always joke with people I know and say that I have a big title, but I’m a government employee.”

Shelley was raised in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side and became socially active at a young age.

“I grew up in a church community that believed that social activism was required of you… As I aged, I remained involved, and becoming a lawyer just seemed like a natural progression,” she said.

Shelley, a graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago and the University of Iowa College of Law, was first elected to the Cook County bench in 2006.

She was retained in 2012 and 2018.

Before being elected, Shelley was head of litigation at the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

She now serves as a judge in the Law Division’s Commercial Calendar Section.

The Daily Law Bulletin spoke to Shelley about her priorities as IJA president, how Illinois judges have adapted under COVID-19 and the importance of having a diverse and transparent judiciary in Illinois. This interview was edited for length and clarity.

CDLB: How would you describe the way that Illinois judges have handled and responded to the disruption that COVID has caused in the courts?

Shelley: I have been so impressed by my colleagues. I know that from day one, the primary concern was to keep the court system running. This caught us all by surprise. But every judge that I know, continued to work, if that meant just reaching out to attorneys, or to people who were relying on the court system for resolution…

I can personally say that I operate every day as if I’m in court. And I know there are a lot of judges doing the same. Our domestic relations division has been operational during the crisis when there was a lot of conflict as far as domestic violence and child care issues…

I think what is going to happen as a result of this experience is that justice or the court system will start delivering on a different platform. In-court appearances will not be as necessary. I think there will be more virtual platforms. And one of the goals for the IJA is to make sure that our members are 21st century judges and don’t delay justice, even during a pandemic.

CDLB: Did you receive any feedback from judges, in terms of the most challenging aspects of the COVID-19 disruption?

Shelley: I think the use of technology itself. Everyone had to rise to the challenge of incorporating technology into their delivery of service… I want to say something positive about the bar associations and the attorneys. What I found, and I’ve heard other judges state, is that everyone has risen to try to be cooperative with each other. There’s so much civility right now. I hope it doesn’t go away... And I hope that it will remain in that this is a beginning of a new way that lawyers interact with each other and with judges.

CDLB: How can IJA help to diversify the bench in Illinois courts and make the judiciary more representative of the statewide or local demographics?

Shelley: I think that one thing that’s very important is to create an inclusive organization that hears every members’ voice. We must also look for talent and future judges in all communities. And that includes communities of color, and communities that have less economic resources. We have to remain diverse and welcoming.

Not only do we have to get talent, we have to keep talent. And that’s a challenge that I rise to. I have an obligation, as a woman of color, to make sure that this organization is inclusive.

CDLB: I also wanted to ask you about the protests and demonstrations in Chicago and the country against police brutality. What can you say to people who have lost confidence in the criminal justice system and courts, and who are very angry with what they perceive to be unequal criminal justice system?

Shelley: I understand, but in the democratic process, the judicial system is designed to be democracy at it’s best because it’s created for the purpose of the people bringing their disputes to the court system and trying to resolve them. My unofficial theme for the year is “forging an alliance between judges, lawyers and the community.”

I believe the community needs to know what judges do, and what the law requires a judge to do. I think that we need more transparency, and that this will help restore faith in the judiciary and in the justice system. I’m being very ambitious but I would love to hold several town hall type forums where we would partner with local bar and community groups… It’s where people could actually get a better understanding of what a judge should be.

We, as judges, have an obligation to make sure the public has faith in the process. They may not always agree with us, but they have to always know that they had a fair shake. I think that’s the burden of being a judge — that you have to make sure that the litigants understand that they had a fair shake.