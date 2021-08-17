The Illinois Judicial Council will soon be under new leadership. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Bonita Coleman will be sworn in as president Wednesday after more than a decade of membership.The council began as an informal gathering of Black judges in 1982. Membership is open to state and federal judges, active and retired, of any heritage.Coleman plans to tackle issues of mental and physical health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a multi-generational judiciary, and diversity, including in the upcoming associate judge …