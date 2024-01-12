Judge Ilana Diamond Rovner, the first woman to serve on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is taking senior status following more than 30 years on the appellate bench.Rovner informed President Joe Biden of her decision in a letter Friday. She said she will remain in active service until her successor is confirmed by the U.S. Senate. That body has been sharply divided along partisan lines, especially when it comes to judicial appointments.Rovner, 85, told the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin that leaving active service was a …