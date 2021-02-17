An state appeals panel held that subpoena disputes are governed under Illinois rules law even when the subpoena originates from another state’s court system.The 1st District Appellate Court justices cited the plain language of the Uniform Depositions and Discovery Act, which governs how parties outside Illinois can subpoena people and companies here. Under that law, which is standardized across a majority of U.S. states, challenges to a subpoena follow the rules of the state where it’s being challenged.UIDDA was adopted …