The premiere of a documentary in New York didn’t trigger a Chicago plaintiff’s one-year window to file a defamation suit, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled this month.Instead, the statute of limitations was triggered months later when the film, “Murder in the Park,” was shown in Chicago. Each showing of the documentary “constituted a publication,” Justice Rita B. Garman wrote in the high court’s 5-0 ruling.The state’s Single Publication Act says that a person only gets one cause of action in a defamation case based on a …