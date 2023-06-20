Next time you attend a parade, there might be an eye in the sky.A new law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday expands local police departments’ authority to use drones to surveil certain events, respond to certain 911 calls, inspect buildings and participate in public relations events.House Bill 3902 passed 56-1 in the Senate and 84-7 in the House with three members voting “present.” The law drew some concerns from civil liberties groups which ultimately led to added privacy protections and disclosure …