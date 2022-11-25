Ruling in unrelated cases, a federal appeals court and a federal trial judge held entities that sell people’s personal information do not violate the Illinois Right of Publicity Act unless they disclose some of that information before a sale is completed.The act prohibits using individuals’ identity for a commercial purpose without their written permission.The plaintiff in the case before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals maintains Hearst Communications Inc. ran afoul of the act by selling its mailing lists …