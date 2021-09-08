Illinois attorney general Kwame Raoul announced Wednesday that his office will investigate the Joliet police force for possible unconstitutional or unlawful policing following the 2020 death of a Black man in police custody.The civil investigation was requested in June 2020 by Joliet’s mayor and council members about five months after the death of 37-year-old Eric Lurry. He died in a police vehicle after a drug-related arrest. The coroner called it a drug overdose death and prosecutors concluded there was no police …