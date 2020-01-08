Where a party purchases an airplane and pays the 6.25% tax for using an aircraft “acquired by gift, transfer or purchase” under Illinois’ Aircraft Use Tax Act and then changes ownership of the aircraft to himself as trustee of his own revocable trust, that second transfer constitutes a “transfer or purchase” and the 6.25% tax must be paid again.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge James M. McGing.Michael Shakman created the Michael L. Shakman Revocable Trust in 1990. In 2007, …