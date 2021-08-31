A lawyer may not do an end run around the Illinois Supreme Court by pursuing a lawsuit alleging its decision to disbar him was based on false statements made by disciplinary officials, a state appeals court held.The 1st District Appellate Court declined to revive the suit Donald L. F. Metzger of Chicago filed against an administrator with the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission and certain members of the ARDC’s Hearing Board and Review Board.A panel of the appellate court held it has no jurisdiction to …