John H. Ehrlich

Name: John H. Ehrlich

Age (as of Election Day): 64

Residence: Chicago

Current position and employer: Circuit Court Judge, Cook County

Past legal experience: Circuit Court of Cook County, 10 years. City of Chicago corporation counsel, 18 years. Levin & Funkhouser, one year. Sachnoff & Weaver, three years. Schiff Hardin & Waite, three years.

Law school, year graduated: Northwestern University, Pritzker School of Law, 1987

Campaign website: ehrlichforjustice.com

Family: Husband Ulf N.R. Henricsson

Hobbies/interests: Watching and attending the classical performing arts. Bike riding.

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes. In 2004, I ran in the 8th Judicial Subcircuit and lost. In 2012, I ran in the 8th Judicial Subcircuit and won.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I have 10 years of judicial experience and have received excellent ratings from the local bar associations based on my hard work, analytical and writing skills, and courtroom demeanor. I have tried 25 jury trials, two bench trials, and written and/or argued 22 appeals in state and federal courts around the country. I will also be the first member of the LGBTQ+ community ever elected to the Illinois appellate court.

Who is/was your most important mentor and why?

R.W. Leopold, the renowned professor of history of American foreign policy at Northwestern University. Prof. Leopold taught me as an undergraduate the craft and virtue of clear analytical thinking and writing. He was a paragon of academic scholarship that I always admired.

What are your thoughts on a hybrid in-person and remote future for the courts?

A mixed in-person and virtual system of appearances will be critical to successful future court operations, depending on the docket. Judges and attorneys should be able to schedule proceedings in person or remotely based on the issues to be addressed. The email system used in the motions section must be abandoned as soon as possible.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

In 1996, while City of Chicago corporation counsel, I drafted a petition for domestic partner benefits that approximately 75% of the attorneys signed. I gave the petitions to then-Mayor Richard Daley and Alderman Bernie Hansen. By March 1997, the city council had passed and the mayor had signed an ordinance giving domestic partner benefits to all City of Chicago employees. I am very proud of my contribution.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I will bring to the bench my ethic for tackling hard work. I will also bring my substantial analytical and writing skills as well as my training and experience as both a trial and appellate attorney. Finally, I will bring the voice of the LGBTQ+ community to the appellate court, where it has not yet been heard through an elected justice.