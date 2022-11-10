State appellate court results are beginning to be called following Election Day, with several contested races and a number of justices running unopposed or seeking retention.Democratic Judge Christopher M. Kennedy defeated Republican Judge Susan Clancy Boles in the battle for the 2nd District appellate seat vacated when Justice Michael J. Burke was appointed to the Supreme Court, a spot he lost in this week’s election. Unofficial results depicted Kennedy taking 52 percent of the vote.Kennedy announced his victory …