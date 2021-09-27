The most recent class of aspiring Illinois attorneys may be living in suspense awhile longer. Results for the July bar exam will likely be delayed amid a review of technical glitches during the remote test.The results were originally slated for release Oct. 1.“We are not able as of this writing to provide an anticipated date for certain,” says a news release published by the Illinois Board of Admissions to the Bar.The release cited “carefully reviewing all information from examinees who experienced technical problems” as …