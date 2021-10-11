Results for the state bar exam are in — albeit a week late.The Illinois Board of Admissions to the Bar said results for the July remote exam were released Thursday.Letters were posted to test-takers’ private user accounts, according to a news release. “Within three (3) business days a document will post to user accounts and will include access to July 2021 score reports,” it reads.Representatives of the board said statistics for exam results are not available at this time.July test takers faced a number of technical …