SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House passed a bill that would bar anyone convicted of a felony, bribery, perjury or misuse of public funds while serving as a public official from ever being elected to a state or local office again.That measure was introduced as an amendment to House Bill 351 on Thursday and moved quickly through the House Ethics and Elections Committee Friday morning with bipartisan support. It then went to the House floor, where it passed 106-0.Current law bars anyone convicted of a felony from holding …