SPRINGFIELD — This year’s races for seats on the Illinois Supreme Court, as well as other judicial races, could come under a new set of campaign finance rules aimed at limiting how much money candidates could raise from so-called “dark money” sources and from individual donors.In the final hours of the legislative session that wrapped up Saturday morning, state lawmakers approved a bill that limits how much those candidates can raise from nonprofit entities that are not required to disclose the identities of their donors …