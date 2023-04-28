SPRINGFIELD — Legislation that would tighten anti-bullying protocols in Illinois schools will head to the full state Senate after unanimously passing out of committee this week.House Bill 3425 particularly targets cyberbullying, requiring that schools “make diligent efforts” to notify the parents or guardians of students involved in a bullying incident within 24 hours of the administration being made aware of it. The measure passed the House 78-25 on March 24.“Cyberbullying cases are not necessarily …