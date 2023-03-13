SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers advanced a bill last week that would effectively abolish life sentences for any incarcerated individual who was under 21 when they received their sentence.In January, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law that makes any individual under 21 when sentenced to life in prison eligible for parole review after they served 40 years or more of their sentence. But the measure only applied to those sentenced on or after June 1, 2019.Senate Bill 2073, carried by Republican Sen. Seth Lewis, of Bartlett …