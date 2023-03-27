SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Senate passed 68 bills last week, while the House had advanced 284 as of Friday morning.Among the hundreds of bills that passed:Vaping banA measure banning e-cigarette use in public places passed the Senate 48-5.It does so by adding e-cigarettes and vapes to the Smoke Free Illinois Act of 2007, which prohibited smoking in public and within 15 feet of entrances.Senate Bill 1561 was sponsored by Rep. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, who in 2019 was the lead sponsor on a law that increased the …