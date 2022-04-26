An Illinois law that requires employers and businesses to get individuals’ informed consent before collecting their biometric data does not violate the First Amendment rights of a company that sells facial-recognition software, a federal judge held Monday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen of the Northern District of Illinois declined to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Onfido Inc. of failing to comply with the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.Aspen rejected the …