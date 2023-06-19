An insurance company must defend a policyholder accused of running afoul of Illinois law by supplying the Chicago Police Department with access to facial-recognition software and a database of scanned facial images, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling that an exclusion in a policy issued to Wynndalco Enterprises LLC does not relieve the insurance company of the obligation to defend Wynndalco against two lawsuits alleging it violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy …