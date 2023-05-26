SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House is planning to work until the early hours of Saturday morning to finalize a $50.6 billion state spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1.That announcement came early Thursday evening, more than 24 hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Democratic leaders of the General Assembly announced an agreement on a budget framework. And it came just hours before the Senate voted 34-22, largely on partisan lines, to approve the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.The discussion in a Senate …