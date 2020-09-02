An Illinois law barring high-risk people from obtaining licenses to carry concealed firearms complies with the Second Amendment, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’ Concealed Carry Act.The suit was filed by the Illinois State Rifle Association and Michael White, a man twice denied a concealed-carry license.The suit contends a provision of the act that prohibits the Illinois Concealed Carry …