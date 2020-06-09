Where a defendant sentenced to natural life for a crime committed as a young adult seeks to file a postconviction petition alleging that his sentence violates the Illinois Constitution’s proportionate penalties clause, he only needs make a prima facie showing that the sentencing protections from the Miller v. Alabama line of cases apply to him.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Gregory Ginex.

Omar Johnson was convicted of murder, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking and concealment of homicidal death in 1999 for the abduction and murder of his boss, Dorothy Jewula. He received concurrent a discretionary life sentence for murder, a concurrent 10-year sentence for concealing the death and concurrent 60-year sentences for each of the rest. He filed several petitions seeking relief from judgment and two postconviction petitions, which were dismissed. In 2016, he moved to file his second successive postconviction petition, alleging that his natural life sentence violates the Eighth Amendment of the US Constitution per Miller v. Alabama and the proportionate penalties clause of the Illinois Constitution. The trial court denied him leave to file, finding that because Johnson was 19 at the time of his offense, he was not considered a juvenile and the Miller line of cases did not apply to him. He appealed.

On appeal, the state argued that Johnson did not establish cause for failing to raise the argument in his initial postconviction proceedings, and that he must show both cause of and prejudice from this action. Johnson responded that his second successive postconviction petition is the first since Miller was extended to cover young adults as well as juveniles. The appellate court was unconvinced by Johnson’s argument that his Eighth Amendment rights had been violated, citing precedent from the Illinois Supreme Court that 18 remains the age cutoff for juvenile sentencing protections.

However, the appellate court found Johnson’s claim adequately alleged that his sentence violated his rights under the Illinois constitution’s proportionate penalties clause. Johnson cited precedent that the Illinois Constitution prohibits mandatory life sentences for a young adult offender who was 19 at the time of the offense. The state distinguished this ruling, for mandatory sentences, from Johnson’s discretionary sentence. Although the state cited precedent from another division, the appellate court found no basis for distinguishing based on whether the life sentence was mandatory or discretionary, stating that the Illinois Supreme Court has eliminated that distinction for juveniles raising constitutional challenges.

Justice Daniel J. Pierce dissented, holding that Miller principles should not apply, and that even if they should Johnson cannot establish the necessary prejudice as his sentencing hearing considered his youth and so complied with Miller. The appellate court disagreed, noting that there had been no determination as to whether Miller applied, which was an issue which must be resolved before the court could determine if Johnson’s sentence was in violation of the proportionate penalties clause.

The appellate court therefore reversed the trial court’s denial of leave to file a successive postconviction petition and remanded for further proceedings.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Omar Ashanti Johnson

2020 IL App (1st) 171362

Writing for the court: Justice Michael B. Hyman

Concurring: Justice Carl Anthony Walker

Dissenting: Justice Daniel J. Pierce