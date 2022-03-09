The Illinois Courts Commission is seeking applicants for an executive director and general counsel, a first since its founding more than 50 years ago to handle ethics complaints against judges.The Illinois legislature in July 2021 appropriated money for the commission to hire staff, procure office space and build a website. The commission was created by the 1970 Illinois Constitution to adjudicate complaints brought by the Judicial Inquiry Board alleging violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct, independent from review …