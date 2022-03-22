SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and fellow Democrats who lead the General Assembly have pledged to push legislation to penalize Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.A House Democrat last week introduced a plan to divest from Russian debt, welcome Ukrainian refugees to Illinois and develop a method for detecting Russian money laundering in local real estate.“This is not a situation where we can sit back and ignore what’s happening,” Rep. Lindsey LaPointe of Chicago said of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Feb …