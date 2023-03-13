Illinois will become one of three states to require employers to offer paid time off for any reason after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law Monday that will take effect next year.Starting Jan. 1, Illinois employers must offer workers paid time off based on hours worked, with no need to explain the reason for their absence as long as they provide notice in accordance with reasonable employer standards.Read more: Illinois lawyers, employers prepare for paid leave law — and possible legal falloutJust Maine and Nevada mandate …