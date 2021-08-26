Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended Illinois’ eviction moratorium until mid-September through an executive order issued Aug. 20.The action extends the moratorium until Sept. 18, since executive orders in the state only last 30 days. But it is likely to be extended an additional 30 days to align with a federal eviction moratorium issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times.CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an order in early August extending a federal eviction …