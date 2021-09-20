SPRINGFIELD — The state’s moratorium on enforcement of residential evictions will expire on Oct. 3, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s latest COVID-19 executive order issued Friday.Pritzker had extended the order each month with minor to substantial revisions since March 2020. The extensions have come in 30-day windows, coinciding with his monthly reissuance of a disaster proclamation in response to the pandemic.While most of the provisions in Pritzker’s latest executive order were extended through …