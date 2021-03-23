SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced more groups of people eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of April 12 when everyone over age 16 will become eligible.Starting Monday, higher education staff, government workers and members of the media are eligible to receive shots.Next week, on March 29, restaurant staff, construction trade workers and religious leaders will become eligible.“As more vaccine becomes available in the coming weeks and months, we will continue to make sure we are …