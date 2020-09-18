The U.S. Senate this week cleared the way for four new judges to take the federal trial bench in Illinois.The Senate confirmed on Thursday the nominations of U.S. Magistrate Judge Iain D. Johnston and Cook County Associate Judge Franklin U. Valderrama to serve as Article III judges in the Northern District of Illinois.On Wednesday, the Senate confirmed Madison County Circuit Judge David W. Dugan and 20th Judicial Circuit Judge Stephen P. McGlynn to serve in the Southern District of Illinois.All four received split votes …