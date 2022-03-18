SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court is being asked for a second time to decide whether a state law requiring gun owners to have a firearm permit is unconstitutional — a question the court previously declined to answer.The case involves a White County resident, Vivian Claudine Brown, who was charged in March 2017 with possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card.The charge was filed after her husband called the White County Sheriff’s Office to report that she had fired a gun in their …