ROCKFORD — Two women were sexually assaulted within a short time of each other at a Rochelle senior citizen apartment complex during the spring of 2001.Police had no leads, no suspects, “and we didn’t know if the offender was going to stop,” said Rochelle Police Chief Eric Higby, who was a young detective at the time.Authorities did have a fingerprint recovered by Joe Rangel, a state crime scene investigator, who submitted the print to the state crime lab in Rockford.Within two hours, forensic scientist Ed Rottman …