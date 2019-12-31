Where the plaintiffs could not show that the chocolate they purchased was defective or worth less than the $9.99 they paid, their claim failed under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis.Clarisha Benson and Lorenzo Smith each purchased an opaque, 7-ounce box of Fannie May chocolate for $9.99 plus tax. Benson purchased Fannie May’s Mint Meltaways and Smith purchased Fannie May’s Pixies …