The Illinois Gaming Board and three of its members must face claims alleging they conspired to deprive two video gaming businesses of licenses following a prior lawsuit, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood dismissed some claims and allowed others to go forward in a suit brought by Kevin Sypolt.Sypolt is the principal of multiple corporate entities that own establishments featuring video gaming devices for gambling.One of the companies Sypolt managed, Windy City Promotions LLC …